SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence in San Benito where a woman was reportedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated with four children inside, according to the sheriff’s news release.

When deputies arrived they were alerted that one of the parties to the disturbance was leaving the premises with the children.

Sheriff’s deputies made contact with the woman identified as Yuliana Lopez Gaspar, 36, and determined she was intoxicated.

Lopez Gaspar admitted to deputies that she had consumed alcoholic beverages and wanted to leave the premises when she saw sheriff’s patrol units approaching the house, the news release stated.

Lopez Gaspar was transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment.

She is charged with four counts of abandonment/endangering a child – imminent danger, a second-degree felony.

Family members took temporary custody of the children and sheriff deputies reported the incident to Child Protective Services.