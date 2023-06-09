SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old who was trying to call police, officials stated.

Alexa Marie Cortez is charged with injury to a child and interfering with an emergency call, according to Cameron County records.

At 3 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived to a domestic disturbance at the 100 block of Edwards Street, near South Sam Houston Boulevard, where they saw a woman attempting to punch another woman.

Officers made entry inside and stopped the women from fighter to prevent further violence, police said.

During the investigation, it was learned that Cortez was being “combative” with a family member and a 13-year-old boy in the home called 911 for assistance. When she saw the teenager calling police, she grabbed him by his hair and forced him to the ground, according to police.

“Cortez then proceeded to bang his head on the floor,” the release stated.

She was placed under arrest and her bond was set at $15,000.