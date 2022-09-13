BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of fraud use/possession of identifying information was arrested by Brownsville police on Thursday.

At about 2 p.m. Thursday, Kassandra Yvette Roquemore, 24, was at the Highway 4 checkpoint where she was stopped by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

According to police, Border Patrol contacted the Brownsville PD auto theft task force when they discovered Roquemore was driving a stolen Dodge Durango.

Upon further inspection, police found that Roquemore had several drivers licenses, social security cards and 18 insurance cards with her.

The items were found inside her purse, which Roquemore admitted to owning. None of the forms of identification had her name on them.

Roquemore was taken into custody and transported to the Brownsville city jail. She was arraigned Friday and charged with fraud use/possession of identifying information.

Her bond is set at $25,000.