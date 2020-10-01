Woman charged with credit card abuse, 15 more Lone Star Card numbers found in her possession

ELSA, Texas (KVEO) — A woman has been arrested for unauthorized use of a Lone Star Card that did not belong to her, said authorities.

According to the Elsa Police Department, they received a call about the unauthorized use of a card on September 20.

An investigation by Elsa’s Criminal Investigations Division found Yulissa Espinoza as the suspect of using the card.

Police arrested Espinoza at her job, El Grano De Oro Convenience Store located at 1919 s. Alamo Rd. in Edinburg.

Authorities said Espinoza admitted to credit card abuse and added at the time of her arrest 15 additional Lone Star Card numbers and their PINs were in her possession. Additionally, Espinoza had 0.6 grams of cocaine.

The release states Espinoza told investigators she obtained the cards at her place of employment.

Espinoza has been charged with Credit Card abuse, fraudulent use or possession of debit card information, more than 10 but less than 50, and possession of a controlled substance, said officials.

Police say anyone that visited El Grano De Oro Convenience Store in Edinburg and noticed an irregularity in their card to contact the Elsa Police Department at (956) 262-4721, as there might be additional victims.

Espinoza is being held at the Hidalgo County Jail and was given a $105,000 bond.