LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A La Feria woman was arrested after allegedly screaming and running on the road, authorities say.

Bianca Ramon, 31, was arrested by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of public intoxication.

On Thursday, deputies responded to the intersection of FM 506 and US Hwy 281 south of La Feria, where they found Ramon with a 24-ounce alcoholic beverage in hand, a release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated.

Deputies say Ramon was displaying red bloodshot eyes and could not keep her balance.

“Ramon admitted to drinking four 24oz alcoholic beverages prior to making contact with the deputies,” the release stated.

According to the release, deputies determined Ramos was a danger to herself or others and she was placed under arrest. She was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.