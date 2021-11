STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) arrested a woman for posting a photo wearing a uniform shirt.

According to the SCSO, Daniela Aranda posted a picture on her Facebook page wearing a Star County Sheriff’s Office uniform shirt.

Officials say Aranda is not and has never been employed by the department.

She has been charged with misrepresentation of property.

This case remains under investigation.