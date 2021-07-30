Woman arrested for having drugs in car, hotel room

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Police Department arrested a woman after officers found drugs in her car and hotel room.

Police pulled over 18-year-old Paprika Sauceda for a traffic violation, however, when the officer approached the vehicle they noticed a strong order of marijuana.

After searching the vehicle, police found that Sauceda had multiple plastic bags with marijuana, cocaine, and Xanax pills. Police also found nine jars containing THC wax and 2 THC cartridges.

Officers later found out that Sauceda had more drugs at a hotel room on Ed Carey Drive. When they searched the hotel room, police found more plastic bags of marijuana ad a 9mm handgun.

Harlingen PD did not specify what Sauceda was charged with, however, her bond totaled $55,000 for all charges, and was remanded to the Cameron County Jail.