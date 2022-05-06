MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested after police say she was drunk when she slammed into a McAllen Police car, Thursday morning.

McAllen Police say Deandra Nicole Vela hit a parked police unit from behind causing damage to the vehicle. Officers noticed Vela appeared to be intoxicated and arrested for DWI.

Vela’s last known address is from Alamo, Texas.

No one was inside the parked police car at the time of the crash, McAllen police confirm. Vela’s bond has been set at $2,000.

According to Hidalgo County records, Vela has a previous arrest for possession of marijuana.