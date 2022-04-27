BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for assaulting a man with a mop stick, according to Brownsville PD.

Brownsville police arrested Kimberly Acero, 31, for aggravated assault (family violence) after she assaulted a man with a mop stick, according to a release by Brownsville PD.

At 3:30 p.m. on April 23, police responded to a call at the 6600 block of Frontera Street. There the victim told officers that Acero was intoxicated and wanted for him to get her more alcohol. When he refused, an argument ensued.

She grabbed an ottoman and threw it at him, striking him on his arm. She then began assaulting him with a mop stick, police said.

Officers went to Acero’s residence where they were able to make contact with her. She originally told officers that the victim assaulted her. The release stated that officers were unable to find any injuries.

When officers told her about the ottoman and the mop stick, she changed her story. She was then taken into custody and transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

She was arraigned on April 24 and received a bond totaling $15,000.