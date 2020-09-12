Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Woman and child die in San Benito crash

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

SAN BENITO, Texas — Two people died in an auto accident in San Benito on Saturday.

According to officials, police found a silver Expedition crashed near the Sam Houston exit ramp on Expressway 83 in San Benito at 11 a.m on Saturday.

Police state that there were six people traveling in the vehicle at the time of the crash and they were all transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the incident.

According to police, a 53-year-old female and a four-year-old child died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Identities are not being released at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday