Woman and child die in San Benito crash

SAN BENITO, Texas — Two people died in an auto accident in San Benito on Saturday.

According to officials, police found a silver Expedition crashed near the Sam Houston exit ramp on Expressway 83 in San Benito at 11 a.m on Saturday.

Police state that there were six people traveling in the vehicle at the time of the crash and they were all transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the incident.

According to police, a 53-year-old female and a four-year-old child died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Identities are not being released at this time.

The crash is under investigation.