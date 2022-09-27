BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of grabbing his coworker’s breast and groin area turned himself in to police, authorities said Monday.

Hector Hernandez Perez, 35, was arrested on charges of indecent assault, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

The victim and Perez were working when Perez allegedly walked behind her and started to kiss her neck and “grabbed the victim’s breast and groin area,” police stated.

The alleged assault was reported Sept. 12 on the 1300 block of Central Boulevard in Brownsville, police said, when a woman stopped an officer and told them she was assaulted by her co-worker.

A detective with the Brownsville Police Criminal Investigation Unit took the woman’s statement, and a warrant for Perez was obtained, police said.

Perez was arraigned Monday and his bond was set at $5,000.