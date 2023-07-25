CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a woman was struck by a vehicle south of Beach Access 5, authorities said.

At 2 a.m. Friday. July 21, Cameron County Park Rangers were dispatched to an auto-pedestrian accident. The incident occurred south of the Beach Access 5 entrance, where vehicles are not allowed.

“The victims sustained major injuries and was transported by helicopter to a local hospital,” a release from the Cameron County Park Rangers stated.

The release did not state whether a suspect has been taken into custody or charged in connection to the incident. The case remains under investigation.