BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County woman has been arrested after a traffic stop revealed she had acquired stolen license plates and a windshield sticker from Mexico, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said.

Consuelo Ambriz, 47, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of displaying wrong or fictitious license plates, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

While driving at the intersection of Frontage and Williams Road in San Benito, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Ambriz, who was driving a Ford Escape, the sheriff’s office stated.

When running a license plate check on the Ford Escape, deputies discovered that the plates were registered to a Chevrolet pickup and deputies also noticed the windshield sticker did not match the license plates, the release stated.

When deputies ran the windshield sticker through their system, they found it belonged to a stolen vehicle out of Harris County, authorities said.

Ambriz told deputies she had recently acquired the vehicle in Brownsville, the sheriff’s office stated.

She admitted to getting the license plates and windshield stickers from Mexico and said she placed them on the Ford, according to the sheriff’s office.

The license plates and stickers were seized as evidence, and Ambriz was booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center, the sheriff’s office stated.