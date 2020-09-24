Woman accused of vandalizing houses of worship to face additional charges

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Erica Yme Garza (Source: McAllen Police Department)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A McAllen woman accused of vandalizing the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle and the Temple Emanuel, is scheduled to be charged on two indictments.

38-year-old Erica Yme Garza is expected to be charged with vandalizing places of worship.

Garza, was arraigned in the McAllen Municipal Court in May and was charged with one count of criminal mischief, which is a state jail felony. Garza’s bond was set at $15,000.

According to public records, Garza is also scheduled to be arraigned on an indictment charging her with assault on a family member.

Garza is currently free on bond, according to jail records.

