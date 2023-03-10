BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman is accused of attacking her grandfather because he asked her for the gas money she owed him.

Brownsville Police say they arrested 34-year-old Kayla Eileen Smith on charges of injury to an elder. Officers say on March 2 they were called to the 1600 block of East Price Road where a man told them his granddaughter hit him in the face several times.

The grandfather told police he took Smith and her boyfriend to the location so her boyfriend could donate plasma.

He said when he asked his granddaughter for the gas money she promised, she struck him in the face.

“Smith refused to give him money for the gas, so [the victim] threatened to leave the boyfriend behind,” Brownsville PD said in the release.

The victim told police Smith got upset, reached over from the back seat and grabbed the steering wheel and then punched him in the face several times.

Smith was arraigned on March 2 and her bond was set $15,000 on a felony charges of injury to an elderly.