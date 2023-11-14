SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito police arrested a woman months after she allegedly beat her boyfriend with a bat.

Maria Cecilia Gonzalez was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon against family, records show.

According to police, Gonzalez was arrested on a warrant for an incident that occurred on Aug. 2.

Maria Gonzalez (Cameron County Jail)

Police said Gonzalez and her boyfriend had gotten into a verbal altercation at the 1400 block of Fresno Street. When officers arrived, they spoke to the man who had “multiple bite marks on his back,” as well as redness all over his body.

The man said that his girlfriend, identified as Gonzalez, had punched and hit him with a bat, authorities said.

Gonzalez was at the residence but refused to step out. When officers entered, they learned that she had fled out the back door. Police searched the area that night but she was not located.

She was taken into custody and booked into the Cameron County Jail on Nov. 12. Her bond was set at $75,000.