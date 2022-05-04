BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of chasing a man with a knife was arrested by Brownsville Police.

Jessica Anne Baller, 42, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

On April 29, officers responded to the 1500 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a person with a knife.

The victim gave a description of the suspect and said she was trying to kill him.

An officer then made contact with the suspect, identified as Baller. A witness who was at the scene stated that Baller got mad at the victim over a cell phone. The witness said Baller pulled a knife out of her purse and chased the victim trying to stab him, the release stated.

Baller was arraigned on April 30 and received bonds totaling $15,000.