BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A witness to the shooting of Guillermo Garcia, also known as Willie G., took the stand Thursday in day three of the Anthony Eliff murder trial.

The witness was among several others who were called to testify in the trial taking place at the Cameron County Courthouse.

Eliff is charged with murdering Garcia in February of 2020.

On Thursday, defense attorneys presented a video to the jury showing an interview conducted by police with Valerie Guttierez. In the interview, Guttierez told police Eliff and Garcia, who were roommates, had a fight days leading up to the shooting.

Garcia was found dead in a car with a gunshot wound to his chest. Ernesto Vargas testified Thursday that he was in the vehicle with him at the time of his death.

Harlingen police investigators say the fatal killing was over a parking spot at a home on the 3300 block of Adams Landing, which is a neighborhood off North Loop 499 and 13th Street. Eliff and Garcia allegedly rented rooms from the house but had been kicked out by the homeowner before the shooting.

The trial is expected to last all week.

Eliff is also accused in the murder of Elyn Loera from Corpus Christi in 2019. Her body was found in a shallow grave behind a San Benito home owned by a relative of Eliff. No trial date has been set in that case.