MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Witnesses have been added to Wednesday’s Homeland Security field hearing on the border crisis.

A release from the Committee on Homeland Security announced additional witnesses will provide testimony “outlining how the crisis at the Southwest border is a direct result of Secretary Mayorkas’ failure to enforce the laws of our country.”

The Witnesses

Panel I: Raul L. Ortiz, chief of U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Steven W. Cagan, assistant director, Countering Transnational Organized Crime Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Panel II: Col. Steven C. McCraw, director, Texas Department of Public Safety; Sheriff Brad Coe

Kinney County, Texas’ and Chris Cabrera, vice president, National Border Patrol Council.

Details of the hearing explain how a full committee “will examine the direct link between President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas’ reckless border policies and the unprecedented crisis at the Southwest border.”

The hearing will be held at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, at the South Texas College, Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence, located at 3901 S. Cage Blvd. in Pharr.