With high winds in the Valley, doctors say cedar fever is more common

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health System doctors said with the high winds coming through the RGV, it could blow in more cedar mountain tree pollen in turn causing allergies to increase.

Cedar mountain trees such as the Juniper are commonly found west of Austin and San Antonio, but Dr. Sujan Gogu, a family medicine physician for South Texas Health System said, “When it gets really windy sometimes, that pollen can carry itself through the air and it can reach the Valley and impact citizens down here.”

Cedar pollen traveling down to the Valley typically occurs between December 15 and February 15.

Cedar fever can cause symptoms such as fatigue, sore throat, and a runny nose.

Dr. Gogu added patients may even experience a loss of taste and smell.

Because the symptoms of cedar fever also align with the symptoms of Covid-19, Dr. Gogu said, “It’s very confusing. It’s hard to discern between Covid, a common cold, allergies, and so forth.”

There are some tell-tale signs though that you have cedar fever instead including feeling itchy, having watery eyes, and a blocked, nearly obstructed nasal passage.

Cedar fever is not contagious nor is it deadly, but Dr. Gogu recommends seeing a doctor.

However, if you’re someone who regularly contracts cedar fever, there are over-the-counter anti-histamines like Loratadine, Zyrtec, and Claritin, according to Dr. Gogu.

If you’re unable to see a doctor in person or feel uncomfortable self-prescribing your own medicine, STHS also offers telemedicine services.