HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pastor Bill Moore from Livingway Church in Brownsville invites the public to attend its annual “Winter Fest”.

“It is a free event with free admission. Lots of singing with a 30-foot-high Christmas tree, and about 40 choirs. This is a Winter Festival that is on Friday and Saturday, there’ll be a live stage set up with many performances, and local performances, and we’ll have the Allegra Dance studio doing some Christmas dance stuff. Then we have food trucks with tacos, pizza, hamburgers, and all that good stuff,” said Pastor Moore.

The Winter Fest is set for Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

