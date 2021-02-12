Closing or Delays

Live Radar

Download Our App

Share Your Photos

Winter Weather Pictures

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
credit: Tad Wychopen

All submissions become property of ValleyCentral/Local 23 News / Nexstar.

Submit Your Photos or Video


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

App Banner App Banner

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday