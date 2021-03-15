Winter Texans remain cautious but continue usual activities during Spring Break

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Winter Texas are not staying cooped up in their parks, as college students continue flocking to South Padre Island for Spring Break.

Jean and Steve fisher have spent their winters at the Isla Blanca park for the past five years.

“We move around; nobody wants to stay inside all the time,” Steve said. “We come down to be outside, otherwise I’d stay back home where it’s cold.”

Though the Iowans haven’t had success in booking vaccinations, they are not threatened by the wave of maskless spring breakers.

“We haven’t really noticed any big problem,” Jean said. “Everybody is being pretty considerate’

They are continuing about their activities and doing their best to avoid the crowds.

“Every morning, every night, we take him [their dog] down to walk on the beach, and we’re down there every day pretty much — rain or shine,” Steve said.

“If we see someone coming, we try to just walk out of the way a little bit, but we still keep our distance,” Jean said. “We don’t resent them. They have the right to come down here and enjoy their time, just like we are.”

The fishers say the majority of winter Texan park was emptier this season, but are glad to have made it down and will continue enjoying island life until their return home in April.

“Everyone has been very happy to see winter Texans come back,” Jean said. “Now that it’s open and you can come and go as you please, it’s a lot better, and I think they’re seeing more business as well.”

The couple adds they’re hopeful for a better chance of getting the vaccine in Iowa, but will continue trying to register in their remaining time here.