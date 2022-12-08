RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Business is getting a boost this winter as thousands of Winter Texans flock to South Texas.

The temporary residents aren’t just enjoying the warm weather and hospitality; they are also spending millions.

About 100,000 Winter Texans call the Rio Grande Valley home every fall season and businesses are seeing the benefit.

“They just they spend money here, there and everywhere, and the interesting thing about Winter Texans in my mind is they really don’t recognize city limit signs,” said Kristi Collier, the president of Welcome Home RGV.

Collier provides resources for Winter Texans and local businesses catering to them.

“You know, South Texas is unique in the Rio Grande Valley, especially in that we have winter Texans who come to our area, they’re a huge economic driver for our region,” Collier said.

Welcome Home RGV says Winter Texans generate over $1 billion in revenue every year.

Park Center is a recreational vehicle park in Port Isabel. The park is just one of hundreds across the Valley that benefit from Winter Texans.

“Our winter Texans love to go fishing, they love to go boating, they love to get their catches and take them to local restaurants because many of our local restaurants will cook their catch for them which is awesome,” said Angela Riley, Park Center Assistant Manager.

For Winter Texan Ann Selbig, she says coming to the Valley is always a highlight for her.

“I tell people to come here that it’s reasonably priced. The food is good. There’s always something to do, you love the people, and the weather and you’ll meet people that you didn’t know that you would ever meet,” she said.

In 2021, COVID-19 affected the number of Winter Texans who made their way to the Valley. This year, things are getting back to normal.