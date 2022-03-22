RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For a few months every year, many Winter Texans call the Rio Grande Valley home.

It is around early spring when most begin to travel back north. However, many stores in the Rio Grande Valley depend on and appreciate Winter Texans.

Zayda Cacino is the Assistant Store Manager of El Disco Super Store in Progreso. She said during Winter Texan season they see a boost in sales.

“We feel really good, they’re our number one customer at the store.” Cacino goes on to say, “I think because the Winter Texans love Mexico, so a lot of people don’t want to cross, they’re afraid. So we brought a little piece of Mexico to them here and they love it, they love our culture”.

Iowa native, Ted Sharp has been a Winter Texan for four years. He said he and his wife visit the store every time they come down to the RGV.

“They just have so many different things than anyone else. I mean we go across to Mexico too and find some things, but they just have a good variety,” said Sharp.

Cacino said on March 21, they had their annual customer appreciation day which she believes this year is one of the biggest turnouts they have had.

A majority of winter Texans will leave the Rio Grande Valley by April and Cacino said until they return, they will draw business from local customers.