RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Last year’s devastating February freeze left the agriculture business on rocky territory, leaving many in the industry wondering if this could happen again this week.

“If we get down into the upper 20’s that has a potential to cause some serious damage,” said Bret Erickson, Senior Vice President for Business Affairs at Little Bear Produce.

The cold temperatures right now are putting vegetable crops at risk. Erickson said they anticipate seeing some losses this time around.

“Just like your house plants that folks have to bring them inside to protect them, we obviously can’t bring our products inside but they are very susceptible to these cold temperatures,” he said.

Erickson is hopeful the agricultural industry doesn’t take another big hit, especially with the losses they faced during the 2021 February freeze.

“We lost a cumulative total roughly $700 million worth of product in the fields and that was not just here in South Texas, that was throughout the entirety of the state,” said Dante Galeazzi, CEO and President of Texas International Produce Association.

Galeazzi adds that not only does the cold temperatures affect the agricultural business, but the loss in crops also means a cost increase for consumers.

“If there is less around it becomes a supply and demand factor when you don’t have the supply but the demand is still there the prices continue to go up,” said Galeazzi. “What we could see here in Texas is we could see elevated prices for items ranging from cilantro, parsley, kale all the way to grapefruit and oranges.”

The cold weather is now causing farmers to re-think their planting schedule. “A lot of farmers now are starting to plant crops in anticipation for the middle of February when the chance of freeze is statistically low,” said Alexis Racelis, Associate Professor for the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences at UTRGV.

Those in the agricultural business are optimistic this winter storm will pass with little damage to their crops.