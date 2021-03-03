Winter storm crowds animal shelter

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The historic winter storm that made its way through Texas caused an increase in dogs the Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS)

Executive Director Donna Casamento of PVAS said the increase of hundreds of dogs made the facility crowded.

“On any normal given day, we’ll have anywhere from 500 to 700 dogs and cats in our facilities, but in a storm like this, we are trying to move as many animals inside our other facility as an outdoor facility, so you can imagine it’s not ideal for animals in a cold, cold weather situation.”

They were lucky to get over 100 out into foster. However, with the influx in intakes, they required some help.

The shelter partnered with Brandywine Valley SPCA, an organization in Delaware, and PetCo Foundation, who paid for the flight to that shelter.

“We loaded 90 dogs, some of which were puppies like Cyborg here, and some were big dogs that we had in our shelter for over 60 days.”

She also says the financial toll was tough for several reasons like the budget.

“We typically operate on a fifth of a budget of other animals [shelter] on similar type intake that we have at Palm Valley Animal Society, so we’re always struggling to keep up with the price of doing the life-saving work we do.”

She said when they were hit with the storm they had to buy new tarps to cover outdoor kennels, additional heaters to warm up spaces and repair broken pipes. They are asking the community to help with donations, if possible.

To help donate to PVAS you can click here.