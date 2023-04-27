BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A winning Cash Five ticket was sold in Brownsville on Wednesday.

According to the Texas Lottery a $25,000 winning a Cash Five ticket matched all five winning numbers from the April 26 drawing (1, 7, 19, 30, and 34).

It was sold at the XOOM #B745 on 745 W. Elizabeth in Brownsville. The ticket was not a Quick Pick, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

No one has come forward yet to claim the winning ticket.

The commission reminds players that tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.