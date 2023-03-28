HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A winning Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million is set to expire later this month.

A second-tier winning ticket for the Powerball drawing held Oct. 22 will expire at 5 p.m. April 20.

The Quick Pick ticket matching five numbers drawn was purchased at Tiger Mart 75, located at 3070 N.E. Loop 286, in Paris, Texas, but the $1 million prize has not been claimed.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, 19-25-48-55-60. However, the winner did not win the red Powerball number, 18.

The lucky ticket holder has until April 20 to claim their prize at any Texas Lottery claim center.