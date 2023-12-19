BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The winner of the Congressional App Challenge for District 34 of Texas has been announced.

Congratulations to Aaron Garza from the South Texas ISD Science Academy for his app entitled Doctor’s Aid. The app helps doctors in making documents by quickly turning speech into text, according to Garza.

“My app was created with the main purpose of helping doctors make documents by quickly turning speech to text, translating, and briefly rewriting it,” said Garza. “This app can be used by people all around the globe in any language (Right now it’s only for 3 languages). In the past, doctors would hire scribes, typers, and translators to help them write any documents, journals, letters, and speeches.”

The challenge highlights the importance of STEM education in the U.S. and allows middle and high school students to sharpen and demonstrate their coding and technology skills.

There were 61 total entries from students in District 34.

Runner-Ups:

Gabriel Dougherty App Name: Skript

App Description: “My app teaches people a new type of code to beginners.”

School: South Texas ISD Science Academy

Jesus Ibarra App Name: CyberScenarios

App Description: “My app has different scenarios that give you a little bit of information on things like phishing, adware, etc. Once you read the information, then you’ll have to figure out what’s considered malicious and what’s not. If you get it wrong, then it’ll give you an explanation on why that choice is wrong and it’ll give you hints on how to avoid that type of method.”

School: South Texas ISD Science Academy

Marian Hernandez

App Name: Talk2Understand

App Description: “My app can take someone’s statement and translate it into a different language either orally or through text.”

School: South Texas ISD Science Academy

Renata Leonhardt

App Name: STEM Recipes

App Description: “My app, STEM Recipes, has experiments categorized from either difficulty and popularity with brief descriptions and a video tutorial for each of the experiments. The user will scroll to find an experiment that they may be interested in and watch a video that allows for the user to follow at their own pace.”

School: South Texas ISD Science Academy

For more information on the Congressional App Challenge, click here.