HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A local-owned wing restaurant is opening its tenth restaurant in the Valley this week.

Since opening its first location in Brownsville in 2010, Wing Barn has expanded to several locations in the Rio Grande Valley. Brownsville, Olmito, McAllen, San Juan, and Weslaco are all home to the now 10 locations.

The family-owned and operated restaurant is preparing to open a second location in Edinburg on Thursday, June 23, 2022, according to a press release from Wing Barn.

Wing Barn was recognized as one of the ‘Top 25 Best Wing Restaurants in Texas’ in 2020 while offering 20 made-from-scratch chicken wing sauces and rubs.

Owner Bobby Saenz and co-owner/head chef Daniel Pompa pride themselves in creating a restaurant where “there is something for everyone.”

“The RGV is reflected in our menu. Of course, we offer dang good chicken wings, burgers, and salads, but we also feature bold flavors and local inspiration, like the RGV street corn in a cup,” said Pompa.

“The pandemic and all the challenges it brought could have sunk us, but the RGV community kept showing up for us and we kept adapting to what the community needed. We love the RGV and plan to continue expanding Wing Barn. Edinburg as a city is growing rapidly, and we are proud to be a part of the growth,” said Saenz.

A grand opening celebration will be held Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the new location at 1303 S McColl Rd. suite I-J. Edinburg, Texas.