Wing Barn opens new location in San Juan

SAN JUAN, Texas — Wing Barn restaurant announced a new restaurant location in San Juan. A grand opening will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 707 IH 2, Suite 100.

“We are proud to bring Wing Barn to San Juan,” said Bobby Saenz, Wing Barn President and CEO. “As a local, family owned business, expanding our brand further into the Rio Grande Valley is exciting. San Juan is blossoming and we are proud to be a part of its growth.”

To order, customers can dine in, order online or call at 956-290-9280, or order through the Wing Barn APP, said the restaurant’s news release.