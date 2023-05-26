BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wing Barn is celebrating its 13th year in business this Saturday with free wings for participating customers.

The local Rio Grande Valley wing spot is giving customers who purchase five, 10 or 25 wings the same number of wings for free.

“We’ve come a long way from our humble beginnings as a single restaurant in Brownsville, Texas, to 11 locations across the Rio Grande Valley,” said president and CEO Bobby Saenz. “Our success is thanks to the support of our amazing community, who have made Wing Barn the go to local chicken wing destination in the Valley.”

Daniel Pompa, head chef and co-owner of Wing Barn, said the establishment is not any ordinary wing spot.

“We have worked hard to make it a place where families can come together over some seriously delicious food made with love by locals,” Pompa said. “We hope the community will celebrate with us on Saturday and take advantage of the free wings.”

Wing Barn is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to midnight.