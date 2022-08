Harlingen fire fighters extinguished a blaze at a home in Primera. No one was injured. By Xochilt Lagunas

PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department battled a house fire near Primera Road and Hand Road late Sunday afternoon.

Harlingen Fire Chief Rafael Balderas tells ValleyCentral, a detached garage at the home caught fire late this afternoon, but the high winds caused the flames to spread to the home nearby.

He said the house had some damage.

The fire has been put out and no injuries were reported, said Balderas.