RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Willacy County has agreed to pay a man’s family following his death in a Willacy County Jail, according to an attorney who represents the victim’s daughters.

Willacy County Sheriff’s Office (Source: CBS 4 Photo)

A news release from the Law Office of Israel G. Perez III said the county will pay $1 million to the daughters of John Ray Zamora.

Perez’s news release said Zamora was killed February 11, 2022, after being “savagely beaten, pepper sprayed, and tased while in handcuffs.”

The release continued to say that after Zamora was taken to the county jail, deputies

stripped him of his clothes and continued to beat him. Witnesses stated the deputies were also laughing while they pepper sprayed Zamora.

Zamora’s family filed a federal lawsuit against Willacy County to address the manner of his death.

Attorneys Yuri Rosillo and Christopher Youngs represent Zamora’s mother and Perez represents Zamora’s four minor daughters.

“We hope this settlement accomplishes two things,” Perez said. “First and

foremost, we want to ensure Mr. Zamora’s four minor daughters are supported now that

they are left without their father. Secondly, we hope this motivates the county to enact

needed changes.”

According to the release, the money will be placed into an annuity for Zamora’s daughters and will be available to them for college.

ValleyCentral reached out to the Willacy County sheriff but has not received a response.