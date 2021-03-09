Willacy County to participate in Save Our Seniors initiative, says governor

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that the Texas Division of Emergency (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) have named the 34 counties, this includes Willacy County, will participate in the second week of the Save Our Seniors COVID-19 vaccine initiative.

The governor’s news release said during the first week of the initiative, the Governor announced 26 participating counties. The Governor announced the Save Our Seniors program in Corpus Christi last month to provide vaccines to seniors throughout the state.

The state has allocated over 10,000 vaccine doses for the second week of the program, which the state will use in partnership with local officials and service organizations to target Texans who are 75 years and older or homebound, said the news release.

In coordination with local and state partners, counties and cities have been selected based on recent data provided from DSHS related to the following factors: the number of approved providers serving the area, the total allocations over the previous 12 weeks utilized data showing the least vaccinated counties for both 65+ and 75+ administered doses focused on allocating vaccines in a fair manner across the state, said the governor’s press release.

Counties participating in the second round of the program are Aransas, Bandera, Bowie, Brooks, Caldwell, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Dallas, Duval, Henderson, Hockley, Lampasas, Leon, Liberty, Mason, Mitchell, Presidio, Rusk, Sabine, San Patricio, Stephens, Sutton, Titus, Trinity, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Walker, Waller, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Wilson, Wood.