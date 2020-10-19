Willacy County Tax Office temporarily closes due to COVID-19 exposure

Willacy County, Texas (KVEO)—The Willacy County Tax Office announced Monday they will close their offices due to a staff member being exposed to COVID-19.

According to a social media post made by the County, the office has been thoroughly disinfected and all clerks have been tested.

The office staff will be under quarantine until further notice.

Resident’s 2020 tax statements will be mailed out after the office re-opens.

The following are options still available for payment of taxes, vehicle registration or titling, according to the county:

To pay taxes online, click here.

To renew vehicle registration online, click here.

Drop-off is available at the front doors.

Mail-in payments/renewals can be sent to:

Willacy County Tax Office192 N. 3rd Street Room # 202Raymondville, TX 78580

You also have the option to visit any tax office in the state and you will be allowed to transfer your vehicle. Call the office you wish to visit to obtain their procedures for this service.

Be advised the Governor’s waiver for registration and titling is still active until further notice.