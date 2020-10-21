Willacy County Sheriff’s Office temporarily closes doors due to COVID-19 outbreak

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has closed its front offices due to a COVID-19 outbreak, said officials.

The WCSO said in a release the doors would be closed and will be operating remotely for the next 10 days.

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Department will continue to operate and perform daily duties, our day to day patrols and other law enforcement activities will not be affected

Officials say all emergency calls should be directed to 911.

They also mention the Raymondville Police Department will be assisting with the dispatch of deputies and all calls to the WCSO will be redirected as well.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said the decision was made as a precautionary measure to stop the further spread of COVID-19.