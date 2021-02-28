Willacy County Sheriff’s Office searching for “hit and run” suspect that hit investigator’s vehicle

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Officials searching for suspect that hit Willacy County Sheriff’s Office investigator’s vehicle (source: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office)

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities are on the lookout for a man they say crashed into a law enforcement official’s vehicle and then drove off.

According to officials, the suspect hit a Willacy County Sheriff Office investigator’s vehicle on Friday evening in Combes near the Primera Road exit.

The suspect then drove off from the scene. Investigators are labeling this incident a hit and run.

The Combes Police Department is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Combes PD at (956) 425-7131 or the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 689-5576.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

