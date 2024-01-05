WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is trying to make residents aware of protecting their personal property.

Especially from thieves in the night.

Henry Dominguez owns a local store and recently a robber tried to break into the business at night. Dominguez said, he caught the robber trying to break the glass on the front door.

He added, if he hadn’t been there that night the thief would’ve taken his property.

“Take it for granted and assume that we were good until this happened,” Dominguez said.

That’s why Sheriff Jose Salazar is pushing what he calls the 9 pm routine on the department’s mobile phone app.

“We’re trying to bring awareness to remind people to you know, check your locks check your doors check your windows make sure everything’s secure,” Salazar said.

Salazar said they’ve seen an increase in thefts and attempted burglaries in the county.

“Batteries were stolen from vehicles that were that are being used on highway projects,” Salazar said.

although Sheriff Salazar says that thefts can happen at any time during the day he says that they are more prominent at night.

“Low light conditions it’s in their favor you know and so they go out and and commit these crimes,” Salazar said.

Deputy Sergio Barrera was the responding officer when Dominguez’s store was almost Robbed.

“We got dispatched to a burglary in progress. But when we got there yeah he had torn the like the hurricane burglary bars off the wall and shattered the glass door,” Barrera said.

Barrera said by the time they arrived the burglar had run into the night. In addition, the lack of streetlights in the county makes it extremely difficult to locate the suspects.

“There are some homes where you’re driving by and if I wasn’t if I wouldn’t have these a light bar there and able to put my takedowns on or my alley lights There are some houses you can’t even see man” Barrera added. “Like if somebody gets sick and resource property they’re gonna try to hit a house like that, that one is right there I mean, there’s there’s nothing, you couldn’t even see the house.”

Sheriff Salazar said to stay vigilant and recommends utilizing the 9 p.m. routine in and out of the county.