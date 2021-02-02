Willacy County Sheriff’s Office investigating 13-year old’s death

Willacy, Texas (KVEO)—The Willacy County Sheriff’s office announced Monday they are investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, Willacy County EMS transported the boy to a hospital on Jan 21, due to breathing complications.

After examining the boy, medical personnel believed law enforcement needed to be involved and contacted the authorities.

Investigators met with medical personnel and the family.

On Jan. 23, the boy died. Autopsy results are still pending, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case along with the Willacy County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office at 956-689-5576.