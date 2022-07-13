WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday, the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office served indictments from the Willacy County 197th District Court for Ruben Gonzales, Sabrina Lynn Loredo, and Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez.

According to the sheriff’s social media post, the charges are in reference to a report taken on January 21, 2021, in reference to a male child.

The charges are as follows:

Murder – Counts I, II, and III, a cash surety bond of $25,000 for each charge.

Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury – Count IV, a cash surety bond of $25,000.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury (family violence) belt, bow, or arrow, Count V, a cash surety bond of $25,000.

Injury to a child – Count VI, a cash surety bond of $100,000.

Counts VII and VII, a cash surety bond of $20,000 for each count.

Engaging in organized criminal activity – Counts IX and X, a cash surety bond of $20,000 for each charge.

The sheriff’s office said the district attorney had changed some of the charges in this case. All three are being charged in connection with the death of Jesse Harrison Jr.

The original sheriff’s office press release stated the investigation began on January 21, 2021, when Valley Baptist Medical Center alerted authorities about a possible sexual assault of a child male. A 2021 release states the boy had trouble breathing when he was admitted to the hospital.

The boy died from injuries on January 23, 2021. An autopsy was performed days later but the results were not returned to Willacy County until December 2021. The autopsy report stated the boy’s cause of death was inconclusive.

Photo courtesy: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Photo courtesy: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office Facebook