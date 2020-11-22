Willacy County reports additional COVID-19 cases

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – Willacy County’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Nov. 22.

The county’s total is now 1,298 with no update on re-covered individuals according to the press release.

Willacy County’s OEM is ensuring that “proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhere to,” said in the release.

Willacy County press release Nov. 22, 2020.

The county is reminding citizens to stay home, social distance, wear face coverings and practice basic hygiene.

For more information on how to get tested, call the DSHS hotline at 956-421-5505.