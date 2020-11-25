Willacy County reports additional COVID-19 cases

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – Willacy County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports nine additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday evening.

The total number of cases is 1,317 with no updates on recovered individuals or related deaths according to the release.

Willacy County COVID-19 press release Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

Health officials continue to monitor neighboring counties and will conduct case investigations.

Willacy County and state health officials remind the community to stay at home, social distance and routinely wash hands and wear face-covering, cover/block you sneeze and coughs.

A 14-day isolation is strictly adhered to COVID-19 individuals.

For more information on how to get tested, call the DSHS hotline at 956-421-5505.