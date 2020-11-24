Willacy County reports additional COVID-19 cases

WILLACY COUNTY – Willacy County’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports 10 new cases on Monday, Nov. 23.

The total number of current cases is 1,308. Officials and staff “will conduct case investigations… and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to,” said in the press release.

Willacy County press release Nov. 23, 2020.

The county and state health officials remind the community to stay at home, practice social distancing and basic hygiene and continue to wear face coverings.

For more information on how to get tested, call the DSHS Hotline at 956-421-5505.