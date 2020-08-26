Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Willacy County receives grant for over 90,000 meals

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
FoodBankRGV_1531412677457.jpg

Source: Food Bank RGV, Inc.

PHARR, Texas — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. has received a grant from Feeding America for the Rural Summer Feeding program.

The organization said the funding provided allowed them to develop Summer Meals partner pick-up sites in Willacy County for families struggling with food insecurity.

Through the program, 110,000 pounds of food were distributed to families in need, providing approximately 91,666 meals for Willacy County, which is primarily rural, said the press release.

For more information about the Food Bank RGV or to make a donation, click here or text ‘HelpRGV’ to 44-321.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday