Willacy County receives grant for over 90,000 meals

PHARR, Texas — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. has received a grant from Feeding America for the Rural Summer Feeding program.

The organization said the funding provided allowed them to develop Summer Meals partner pick-up sites in Willacy County for families struggling with food insecurity.

Through the program, 110,000 pounds of food were distributed to families in need, providing approximately 91,666 meals for Willacy County, which is primarily rural, said the press release.

For more information about the Food Bank RGV or to make a donation, click here or text ‘HelpRGV’ to 44-321.