Willacy County officials respond to two-car crash, multiple injuries

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Multiple people are injured after a multi-car crash took place in Willacy County.

According to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place on SH 186 and FM 1425 in western Willacy County on Saturday night.

The status of the victims and the cause of the crash are not known at this time.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as there are multiple agencies on the scene.

Crash in Willacy County (source: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office)

This is an active story. More information will be provided when it is available.