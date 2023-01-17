WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair will kick off this weekend.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday with the Kick-Off Cook-Off, followed by a Rustic Rose concert on the main stage at 7 p.m.

The livestock show will be located at the Willacy County fairgrounds between Raymondville and Lyford on Business 77.

At noon Saturday, the livestock carnival will open, followed by a ranch rodeo at 10 a.m., WC riders and ropers playday at the Rodeo Arena at 2 p.m., team roping at 4 p.m., CBA awards at 4 p.m. and the queen, princess and little miss cowgirl contest at 6:30 p.m.

The Livestock Show will then start back up again at from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 26 for Kid’s Ag Day.

At 4 p.m. Jan. 26, judging of heifers will take place followed by lamb and goat judging at 6 p.m.

Jan. 27 will be the Willacy County Special Show at 9 a.m., followed by the judging of steers at 11 a.m. judging of market swine at 3:30 p.m. and team roping at 7 p.m.

The last day of the Livestock Show is Jan. 28. That day, festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. with a 4H and FFA livestock judging contest, then a bake show at 10 a.m., youth pet show at 10 a.m., ranch rodeo at 10 a.m., Pee Wee Showmanship at 11 a.m., Buyer’s Reception and live premium sale at 5 p.m. and a Peyote Hill concert on the main stage at 9 p.m.