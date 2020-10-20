Willacy County judge issues order for low risk Halloween activities only

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas — Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra and surrounding city mayors have issued a Joint Order and Proclamation for the Public Health and Safety of Willacy County Residents regarding Halloween activities.

County leaders said they have taken this step to protect county residents. An increase in recent cases indicate that this virus remains active within the Willacy County community.

The county said the decision is for residents, including our frontline workers, teachers, students, and our elderly- those most vulnerable in our community.

The county adds, while COVID-19 has changed many things, it is still possible to have a fun and safe Halloween.

Please continue to take all County, CDC and Texas DSHS recommended precautions to keep your family safe, said the county’s news release.

Read full order here: Willacy-County-orderDownload

