WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County community gathered to honor the two men who rounded up Willy the missing rodeo goat.

The Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair announced two cowboys, Sammy Ambriz and Ricardo Rojas III located Willy the goat on Monday.

Rojas and Ambriz carefully and strategically planned how to safety capture the rodeo goat.

“We tried not to rush things,” Rojas said. “She kind of ran for a while, ran and finally slowed down. When she got like that, we tried to corner her.”

Willy the goat returns to the Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair grounds. (Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

At first, the two cowboys tried to lasso Willy the goat with no luck. Rojas said Willy tried to jump a nearby fence and got stuck.

“I went and just put my arms around her when she got close to the fence,” Ambriz said.

The duo immediately helped bring the goat to safety, ending the two-week-long search.

Willy the goat went missing Saturday, July 15 after escaping a holding pen during a youth rodeo event.

Local businesses and groups contributed by offering awards for finding Willy the goat including food, gift cards, car washes, and clothing.

Willy the goat now carries a new title as Willy the Mascot, representing the Willacy County Livestock and Fair show.